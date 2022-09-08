Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 203 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 3.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AZO opened at $2,197.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,189.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,074.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,521.01 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

