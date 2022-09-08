Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,577,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,217 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.40% of Healthpeak Properties worth $260,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

NYSE PEAK opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

