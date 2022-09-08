Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,168,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.42% of Huntsman worth $268,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Huntsman by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,356,000 after purchasing an additional 618,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

