Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 22,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.