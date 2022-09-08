PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

PagerDuty Trading Up 3.0 %

PD opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.48. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.68.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,681,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PagerDuty by 18.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

