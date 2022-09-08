PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.
PagerDuty Trading Up 3.0 %
PD opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.48. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,681,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PagerDuty by 18.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
