LSV Asset Management Has $24.26 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $24,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.64 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

