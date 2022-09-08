Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.3 %

SMAR stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.