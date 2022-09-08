Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Guidewire Software updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $128.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,199.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $17,770,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 291,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

