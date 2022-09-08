Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 132.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

