GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $54.16 on Thursday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,860.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GitLab by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 115,186 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,731,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

