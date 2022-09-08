Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Torrid Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CURV opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Torrid by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Torrid by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 137,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Torrid by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Torrid by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

