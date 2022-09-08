LSV Asset Management Sells 186,200 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.02% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $16,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after buying an additional 1,107,783 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $9,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after buying an additional 305,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,379,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after buying an additional 106,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.75 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

