Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Announces Earnings Results

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Coupa Software Stock Up 17.9 %

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $270.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

