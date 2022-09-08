REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

REV Group Stock Up 4.6 %

REV Group stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $696.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in REV Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

