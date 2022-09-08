LSV Asset Management Sells 98,280 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,280 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.48% of Assured Guaranty worth $19,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,554,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $981,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

AGO stock opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

