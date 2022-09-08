LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 171,504 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.50% of CNX Resources worth $20,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,704,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,313 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 817,701 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,262,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

