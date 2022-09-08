LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,560 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.11% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $24,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

AGM stock opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 31.96%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

