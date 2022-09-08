Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Couchbase Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BASE stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

