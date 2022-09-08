Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $43.94 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

