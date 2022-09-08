nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.19–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.50 million-$403.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.49 million. nCino also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

nCino Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $33.20 on Thursday. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,108 shares of company stock worth $665,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $744,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of nCino by 73.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of nCino by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

