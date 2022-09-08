American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

NYSE:AEO opened at $11.59 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000.

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

