Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.78 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Ooma stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Ooma has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ooma by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

