GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. GameStop has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after acquiring an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $11,405,000. State Street Corp raised its position in GameStop by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About GameStop

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

