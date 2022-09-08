CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in CarMax by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in CarMax by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

