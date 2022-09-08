Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 1,141 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,958 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,107 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $111.36 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

