Hertz Network (HTZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,874.00

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $282,159.10 and approximately $1,874.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,468.9% against the dollar and now trades at $984.41 or 0.05105673 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002446 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00870261 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016269 BTC.
Hertz Network Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Buying and Selling Hertz Network
