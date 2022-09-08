Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 3,571 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 256.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE SNV opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.