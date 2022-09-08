Wagerr Hits 24-Hour Volume of $697.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $697.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001110 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,824,207 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

