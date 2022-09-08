Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.72.

RVLV stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

