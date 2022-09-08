Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Hits $0.85

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00004424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $63.52 million and $9.94 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,280.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00037168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00134724 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022822 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

