Jupiter Price Tops $0.0090 (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and $1.20 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,468.9% against the dollar and now trades at $984.41 or 0.05105673 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00870261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,934,272 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.