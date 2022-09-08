Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,670 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Genpact by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,963,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,612 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 10.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,204,000 after acquiring an additional 787,973 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,018,000 after purchasing an additional 573,467 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,807,000 after purchasing an additional 368,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,580.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 304,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 286,461 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,630,200. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

