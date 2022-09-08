Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $1.24 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Boston Beer by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $318.00 to $258.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.29.

SAM stock opened at $346.61 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $569.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.32.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,101 shares of company stock worth $386,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

