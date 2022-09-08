Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986,082 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.74.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

