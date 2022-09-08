Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

