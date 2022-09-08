Golem Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Golem has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001209 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $233.14 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,280.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004320 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005308 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002653 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00037168 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00134724 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022822 BTC.
Golem Profile
Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Golem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.