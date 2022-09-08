Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 616 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 3.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

