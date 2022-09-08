Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

