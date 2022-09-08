Hydro Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,102.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $294,586.31 and approximately $6,102.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,280.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004320 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005308 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002653 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00037168 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00134724 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022822 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
Hydro (HYDRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HYDROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.