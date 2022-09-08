Hina Inu Trading 37.3% Lower Over Last Week (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Hina Inu has a total market capitalization of $597,657.68 and $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hina Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hina Inu has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,468.9% against the dollar and now trades at $984.41 or 0.05105673 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002446 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00870261 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016269 BTC.
About Hina Inu
Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.
Hina Inu Coin Trading
