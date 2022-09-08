PHI Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (PHI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0696 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $405,481.33 and $5.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,280.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00037168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00134724 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022822 BTC.

PHI Token (CRYPTO:PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

