Strike (STRK) One Day Volume Tops $4.35 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $17.90 or 0.00092859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $59.81 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,468.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $984.41 or 0.05105673 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002446 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00870261 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016269 BTC.
Strike Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,354 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Strike Coin Trading
