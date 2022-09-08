Strike (STRK) One Day Volume Tops $4.35 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $17.90 or 0.00092859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $59.81 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,468.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $984.41 or 0.05105673 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00870261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,354 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.