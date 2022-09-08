BiShares Trading 15.8% Lower This Week (BISON)

BiShares (BISON) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. BiShares has a market cap of $9,477.82 and $552.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BiShares has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,468.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $984.41 or 0.05105673 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002446 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00870261 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016269 BTC.
BiShares Profile
BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,235 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BiShares Coin Trading
