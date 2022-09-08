AMLT (AMLT) One Day Volume Tops $926.00

AMLT (AMLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. AMLT has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $926.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AMLT Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token.

Buying and Selling AMLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

