Critical Survey: VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) vs. Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) and Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Halcon Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.31 $81.84 million $1.56 2.83 Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

VAALCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halcon Resources.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VAALCO Energy and Halcon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Halcon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 31.98% 51.52% 25.90% Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12%

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Halcon Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

