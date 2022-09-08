Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,717,000 after purchasing an additional 832,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AES by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,012,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,046,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AES Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.62%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.