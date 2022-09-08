Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) versus Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Financial Survey

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sunrun and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 2 13 0 2.87 Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25

Risk & Volatility

Sunrun currently has a consensus price target of $48.47, suggesting a potential upside of 32.49%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 105.11%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Sunrun.

Sunrun has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -5.86% -1.39% -0.58% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.82 -$79.42 million ($0.56) -65.32 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 11.29 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -64.69

Byrna Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byrna Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Sunrun on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

