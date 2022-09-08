Analyzing Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Pinterest $2.58 billion 6.13 $316.44 million $0.31 75.71

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Tiga Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinterest 0 16 8 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tiga Acquisition and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pinterest has a consensus target price of $29.08, suggesting a potential upside of 23.90%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Pinterest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% 4.45% Pinterest 8.10% 8.35% 7.17%

Volatility and Risk

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinterest beats Tiga Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

