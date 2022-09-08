Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Shares of ADM opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

