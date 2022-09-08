Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS stock opened at $177.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.33.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.